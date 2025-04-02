Guess? (GES) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $916.75 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guess? Price Performance

Guess? stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.87. Guess? has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GES shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Guess? from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

