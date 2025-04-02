Groupama Asset Managment Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,325 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OV Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,391,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,102,836 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $621,535,000 after buying an additional 653,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.1 %

ADSK stock opened at $264.61 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.57.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

