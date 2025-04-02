RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 290.7% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 19.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 27,923 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Prologis by 145.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,320,000 after buying an additional 2,138,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Prologis Stock Down 0.3 %

PLD stock opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average is $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

