Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Decreased by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $383.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $429.81 and its 200-day moving average is $466.40. The company has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $374.50 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

