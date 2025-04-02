Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $26,991,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,545.44. This represents a 99.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

PLTR stock opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.71, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

