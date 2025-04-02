Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $72,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 55.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $448.39 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $419.70 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.53.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

