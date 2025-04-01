AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 68,752 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

AltraVue Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,752 shares during the period. IES comprises 3.3% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 1.00% of IES worth $40,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,389,000 after acquiring an additional 210,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IES by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,757,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in IES by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Price Performance

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $165.11 on Tuesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.73 and a 1-year high of $320.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.24 and a 200 day moving average of $221.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

See Also

