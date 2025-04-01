National Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,855 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

National Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SLV opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.