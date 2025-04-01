Trans Canada Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 279,722 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Trans Canada Capital Inc. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 279,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000. Retail Opportunity Investments makes up approximately 0.5% of Trans Canada Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trans Canada Capital Inc. owned 0.22% of Retail Opportunity Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,343,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $23,436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,235,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $19,214,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 952,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 711,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

