CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Trimmed by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,446 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 17,100.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $80.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.94 and a beta of 0.93. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $97.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

