Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

A opened at $119.04 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.80.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,456.28. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,800. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.