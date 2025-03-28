Alerus Financial NA Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

