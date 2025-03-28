JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $186.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VST. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Get Vistra alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Vistra Stock Down 3.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $119.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $199.84.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.