Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

