Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Decreased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243,143 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 125.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4,668.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Edison International has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

