Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, an increase of 2,205.1% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. 55,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,066. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.37.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 68.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

