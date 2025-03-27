E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Trading Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.08. 1,152,623 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 916,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E-Home Household Service stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 83.43% of E-Home Household Service at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

