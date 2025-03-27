Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.90. Approximately 905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.91.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Green Impact Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.80.

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

