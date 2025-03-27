Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.30. 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $8.70 price target on Capricorn Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRNLF
Capricorn Metals Price Performance
About Capricorn Metals
Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Metals
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.