Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.30. 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.52.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $8.70 price target on Capricorn Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.48.

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

