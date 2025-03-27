iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the February 28th total of 192,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

USXF stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 55,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,783. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.