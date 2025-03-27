iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the February 28th total of 192,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
USXF stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 55,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,783. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
