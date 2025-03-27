Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Update

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,100 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the February 28th total of 9,020,000 shares. Approximately 28.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 298,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 95,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 30,294 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Workhorse Group Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 513,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,438. The company has a market cap of $6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.79. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

