Capital One Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 27,311 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the average daily volume of 9,761 call options.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,595. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.81.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.