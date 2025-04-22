Harvest Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,698,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 111.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.00.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $818.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $827.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $818.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

