Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in March

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,076,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 5,851,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,692.0 days.

SVKEF remained flat at $14.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 19.29%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

