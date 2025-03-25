Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 25th (AMN, COF, CRWD, CVNA, EQT, ESRT, FLR, HQY, IBKR, INDB)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 25th:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research currently has $208.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research currently has $431.00 price target on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $280.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $260.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $114.00 target price on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $666.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $705.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

