Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 25th (AMN, COF, CRWD, CVNA, EQT, ESRT, FLR, HQY, IBKR, INDB)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 25th:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research currently has $208.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research currently has $431.00 price target on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $280.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $260.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $114.00 target price on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $666.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $705.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

