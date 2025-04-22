Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 25.4 %

SARTF stock traded up $42.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.52. 118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $252.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $959.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.08 million.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

