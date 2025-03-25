Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given a C$9.50 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) has been given a C$9.50 target price by TD Securities in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.64.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Insider Activity at Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 305,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,077. The company has a market capitalization of C$627.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.32 and a one year high of C$9.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.23.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Marc Seguin bought 10,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.93 per share, with a total value of C$69,300.00. 20.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.