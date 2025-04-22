Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,077,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 3,830,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30,777.0 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNPTF remained flat at $6.95 on Tuesday. Sunny Optical Technology has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

