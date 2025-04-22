Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,077,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 3,830,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30,777.0 days.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SNPTF remained flat at $6.95 on Tuesday. Sunny Optical Technology has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.
About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
