Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $433.11 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.95. The company has a market cap of $277.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

