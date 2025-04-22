Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 117.50 Per Share

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 117.50 ($1.57) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 147.4% increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $47.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SPX opened at GBX 5,768.50 ($77.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,704.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,925.03. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 5,380 ($71.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,850 ($131.81).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.83) EPS for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,723 ($89.96), for a total value of £46,859.31 ($62,704.82). 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SPX. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,800 ($104.38) to GBX 7,700 ($103.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,107.50 ($108.49).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

