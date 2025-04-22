Short Interest in SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Increases By 18.0%

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,770.0 days.
SHIMAMURA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHAOF remained flat at C$67.73 during trading on Tuesday. SHIMAMURA has a one year low of C$56.00 and a one year high of C$67.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.23.
SHIMAMURA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SHIMAMURA
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Cellectis Charts Course for 2025 With Boost From AstraZeneca Deal
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why Netflix Is the “Cleanest Story in Tech”
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- UnitedHealth Group: Pariah to Pole Position to Buy the Dip Levels
Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.