Short Interest in SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Increases By 18.0%

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,770.0 days.

SHIMAMURA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHAOF remained flat at C$67.73 during trading on Tuesday. SHIMAMURA has a one year low of C$56.00 and a one year high of C$67.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.23.

SHIMAMURA Company Profile

Featured Stories

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children’s products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

