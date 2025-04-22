Leslie Michael Platts Sells 9,494 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Michael Platts sold 9,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.61), for a total value of £39,779.86 ($53,231.45).

AJ Bell Stock Up 1.5 %

LON:AJB opened at GBX 418 ($5.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 412.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 439.91. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. AJ Bell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 303 ($4.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 529 ($7.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.63.

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a GBX 11.40 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $8.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered AJ Bell to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($6.02) to GBX 390 ($5.22) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

AJ Bell Company Profile

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

