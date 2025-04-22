Alta Advisers Ltd Has $670,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alta Advisers Ltd increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Prescient Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.38. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

