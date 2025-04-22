Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.22 Per Share

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 43.5% increase from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ocean Wilsons Stock Performance

Shares of OCN stock opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £617.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,342.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,330.47. Ocean Wilsons has a 52 week low of GBX 1,200 ($16.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640 ($21.95).

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.

