Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.22 Per Share

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 43.5% increase from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ocean Wilsons Stock Performance
Shares of OCN stock opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £617.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,342.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,330.47. Ocean Wilsons has a 52 week low of GBX 1,200 ($16.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640 ($21.95).
Ocean Wilsons Company Profile
