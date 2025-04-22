RTX (NYSE:RTX) Issues Earnings Results

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. RTX updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.150 EPS.

RTX Trading Down 2.1 %

RTX opened at $126.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.84. The company has a market cap of $168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RTX stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

