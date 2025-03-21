Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Argus raised Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $44.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 64,971 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,268,000 after buying an additional 62,377 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

