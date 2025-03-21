Brokerages Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price at $80.10

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.60.

Several analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $93.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $972.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

