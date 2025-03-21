SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $248.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 77,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSE:SAP opened at $271.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. SAP has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $293.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

