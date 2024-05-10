FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Given “Buy-Venture” Rating at Singular Research

Singular Research reiterated their buy-venture rating on shares of FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for FSD Pharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of HUGE stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. FSD Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $14.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSD Pharma stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:HUGE Free Report ) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.69% of FSD Pharma worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

