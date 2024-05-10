Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $820,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

