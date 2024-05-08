Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of down 4.5-6.5% yr/yr to ~$692.8-707.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.41 million. Waters also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.75-12.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.70.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.80. The company had a trading volume of 398,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $363.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

