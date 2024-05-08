Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $342.82. 612,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.01 and a 200-day moving average of $318.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $251.48 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

