Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,988 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,028,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,180,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,900,000 after acquiring an additional 349,788 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 250,834 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3,768.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 205,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,473,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,215,000 after purchasing an additional 169,004 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $49.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 339,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,850. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

