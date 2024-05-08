Sage Investment Advisers LLC Invests $257,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after buying an additional 796,585 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,985,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,300,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,668.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 131,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 126,602 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 257,017 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

