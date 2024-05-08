Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,709 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.95.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

