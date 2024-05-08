TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TrueBlue Price Performance
Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.24 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TrueBlue
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.