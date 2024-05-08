TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.24 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter worth $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 629.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

