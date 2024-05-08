Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 175,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,965. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

