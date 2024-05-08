iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $334.85. 397,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,085. The company has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.29 and a 52 week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

