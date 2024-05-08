Raymond James Increases VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$11.50

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cormark upped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC raised VerticalScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

TSE:FORA traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.69. 23,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,004. The company has a market cap of C$162.42 million, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VerticalScope has a one year low of C$2.94 and a one year high of C$9.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.50.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

