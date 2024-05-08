JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target to GBX 105

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 93 ($1.17) to GBX 105 ($1.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Airtel Africa from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LON:AAF remained flat at GBX 115.90 ($1.46) during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,545. Airtel Africa has a one year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 135.80 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,655.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18.

In other news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal acquired 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £922 ($1,158.29). 72.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

