JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target to GBX 105

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 93 ($1.17) to GBX 105 ($1.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Airtel Africa from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Airtel Africa Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal acquired 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £922 ($1,158.29). 72.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.
